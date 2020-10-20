Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods DLC adds three new maps and the Makyr Slayer skin

Doom Eternal's first DLC, The Ancient Gods - Part One is live now. The expansion, detailed in a blog post, builds upon the base game's campaign, adding a handful of new features for DoomGuy to take advantage of and a few new arenas for the Slayer to rip and tear his way through.

Unfortunately, your actions in Doom Eternal didn't end the war with the legions of hell, who have now taken over heaven and are threatening to expand their influence across dimensions. They'll be doing so with the help of a couple of new arrivals - the buff-granting Spirit and the powerful Blood Maykr - across three new maps, the UAC Atlantica, the Swamps of Hell, and the mysterious Holt.

That's the bad news, but the good news for DoomGuy is that he has a few new tricks up his sleeve too. Three new support runes should make it a little easier to battle your way through hordes of demons; Desperate Punch increases the damage on Blood Punch when you're low on health; Break Blast issues a concussive blast when you destroy a demon's weak point; and Take Back allows you to reclaim an Extra Life if you can quickly kill the enemy that took it from you. And if you want to look as stylish as possible while you take advantage of those new skills, you can grab the new Maykr Slayer skin, which puts you in the fashionable white and gold get-up of bad-guys the Maykrs.

As well as the paid expansion, today also marks the release of the base game's third free update. As well as paving the way for next month's Thanksgibbing event, it introduces a handful of changes to the Battlemode multiplayer, buffing the Archvile and the Mancubus, but nerfing the Pain Elemental's Soul Shield ability. There's also a collection of bug fixes across all platforms, as well as solutions for problems on individual consoles too.

