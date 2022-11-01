Don’t Worry Darling is coming to HBO Max next week

Just over a month after it opened in theaters, Don’t Worry Darling is heading to HBO Max. The Warner Bros.-owned streaming service confirmed the movie will be available for US subscribers on November 7.

Don’t Worry Darling had solid success at the box office, grossing $84.9 million internationally but Warner Bros. will likely be hoping that its arrival on streaming will boost subscriber uptake this November. Internationally, the movie is already available to purchase digitally.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles lead the cast of Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature. Set in an idyllic town in the 1950s, Jack (Styles) and Alice (Pugh) have a seemingly perfect marriage. However, there’s a lot of secrecy around the work that the men of the small town do every day, and when Alice starts to question what is really going on, cracks begin to show in her reality.

Don’t Worry Darling’s route to screens was filled with plenty of controversies, from the drama surrounding Shia LaBeouf’s recasting to the much-publicised Venice Film Festival premiere. The reviews of the movie were also quite mixed, despite a lot of praise for Pugh’s performance as Alice.

Now it’s heading to HBO Max, viewers will be able to relive all of this and make up their own minds about the movie. And if you’re still confused after the ambiguous final act, check out our Don’t Worry Darling ending explained for all of the big reveals and what they mean.

