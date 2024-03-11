Don't wear the Symbiote suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2's first mission, unless you want to discover a new hero: Poop-Man

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player has warned others about the dangers of wearing the Symbiote suit in the game's first mission.

As highlighted by the Twitter users below, there's a very real consequence if you play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus and take on Sandman while wearing a specific suit. If you've already played Insomniac's most recent title, you're probably all too familiar with how much sand gets sent flying around when going up against the Marvel villain. What many may not have discovered yet, though, is that the Symbiote suit is quite the sand magnet.

I like to imagine that the Symbiote suit has the same texture as those squishy alien egg toys, which means the sand that's flicked off Sandman during the boss battle sticks to it very easily. The end result resembles something very different from sand or Symbiote and has got Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans cheering on a new hero: Poop-Man.

"Don't play #SpiderMan2 new game plus first mission in the Symbiote suit because the sand goes onto the suit and makes peter turn into sh*t man," one Twitter user has warned fellow players. The picture included in the tweet pretty much speaks for itself. "This is why [Insomniac] held off NG+ for so long, they didn't want us to find out about poop man," another fan responded to the tweet.

Things get even funnier in the tweet's reply: "If they patch out Peter Pooper I'm not playing the DLC," the same Twitter user threatens. Others have had similar reactions, sharing things like: "This is the main reason you play ng+" and "Spooderman." Although not the most flattering comparison, we're sure Insomniac doesn't mind if it means more people are trying out New Game Plus, even if it is just to meet Poop-Man.

