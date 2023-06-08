﻿Don’t miss Retro Gamer’s Sega special

The latest issue of Retro Gamer celebrates 20 years of OutRun 2 by speaking to the team members at Sumo Digital that were responsible for converting the hit arcade game to home systems. “I still remember the day we found out we’d been asked to bring it to Xbox,” Steve Lycett tells us. “I’d been tracking OutRun 2 online since it was announced for the arcades so it was a dream come true to be part of such a legacy.”



The team not only discusses the original Xbox release of OutRun 2, but also the game’s later iterations, including the incredible OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, as well as working along Ferrari to create that game’s new ‘OutRun’ car classes. “We developed the different liveries and addons for the tuned cars, working directly with Sega and Ferrari on those,” Steve continues. “That was one of those special moments in game development where you’re literally working directly with real Ferrari designers and engineers to collaborate on making something authentic to the brand.”



In addition to our fantastic OutRun 2 feature, issue 247 also includes a 32-page book filled with 40 of Sega’s most interesting games. Rediscover arcade classics like Sega Rally, Out Run and Golden Axe and discover more esoteric fare like Dynamite Dux, Ali Baba And 40 Thieves and Up’N Down. If you love Sega games you’ll find this to be an essential read.



Other highlights of issue 247 include Making Of articles on Blade Warrior, Turbo The Tortoise and we speak to Kats Sato about creating Clockwork Knight 1 and 2 for Sega’s Saturn. We also revisit David Crane’s fantastic adaptation of Ghostbusters and replay The Bitmap Brothers’ Magic Pockets.



We were also fortunate enough to speak to Masahiro Yuge and Tatsuya Uemura about their fascinating career working at the acclaimed Japanese arcade studio Toaplan. They look back at many of their greatest games, including Truxton, Flying Shark and Tiger-Heli and give fascinating insight into the arcade scene of the Eighties and Nineties.



Issue 247 has plenty of great smaller articles too, including pieces on Mayhem In Monsterland, International Superstar Soccer ’98, Supervision, Star Parodier, Front Line, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, Mirror’s Edge, Homebrew and much more.



Buy it today or consider taking out a subscription.