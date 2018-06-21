Don't have a Nintendo Switch? You can play Pokemon Quest for free on your phone starting next week

Pokemon Quest was announced for Nintendo Switch last month, but next week the free-to-play action game finally makes it onto mobile devices too. It'll appear on the iOS App Store and the Android Google Play store on June 27.

"This new Pokemon title, developed by Game Freak, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokexel," said Shigeru Ohmori, director at Game Freak, when the game was announced.

"Players will be able to personalize their Pokemon and develop a strong bond with their Pokemon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokemon Quest is a game that Pokemon fans of all ages can pick up and play."

The game has you battling different stages around the world using three Pokemon and earning ingredients, XP, and Power Stones. The in-game currency takes the form of PM tickets that can be spent to help increase your storage of stones and Pokemon, or on cosmetic items. Microtransactions range from $2.99 for a special Power Stone to $29.99 for the Expedition 3-Pack Bundle.

Save data from your Nintendo Switch version won't transfer to your mobile game, so dedicated Pokemon trainers should bear that in mind.