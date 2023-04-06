Donald Glover is definitely in the Community movie

Donald Glover has finally revealed that he's returning as Troy Barnes for the upcoming Community movie. While several of his sitcom co-stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, and Alison Brie, were confirmed to be back for the movie when it was announced last September, Glover's name was notably absent from the list.

However, the actor and musician addressed the film in a recent interview with GQ (opens in new tab), saying: "The Community movie, there’s some progress on it. We’re supposed to be shooting it soon. Haven’t seen a script. In true Dan [Harmon] fashion, we'll probably get it on the first day. But yeah, it’s supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do."

Alongside Glover, McHale, Pudi, and Brie, other returning cast members include Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, while showrunner Dan Harmon is also involved. Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley in the series, is the only main cast member who has not confirmed their involvement.

Community first aired in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015. "Six seasons and a movie" was a catchphrase used frequently throughout the series – and one that has been adopted by fans. Set at a fictional community college in Colorado, the show follows a ragtag bunch of students thrown together to form a study group. Harmon acted as showrunner for seasons 1 to 3, before he was fired and then re-hired for seasons 5 and 6.

