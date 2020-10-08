Donald Blake returns as a villain in Thor #9

A new trailer from Marvel Comics shows that when Doctor Donald Blake returns to Thor in writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein's Thor #9, it won't be as an ally to the God of Thunder. Instead, Thor's old human alter ego – a magically created projection who later gained sentience as his own person – will be on the hunt for Thor and his fellow Asgardians.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The trailer, which shows previously unseen interior art from Thor #9 by Klein, depicts Blake – in a villainous black costume – attacking Loki and hunting Thor, with even more Asgardians apparently targeted by Blake's mission.

"Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Thor #9. "But it's been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Enter the twisted prison of Donald Blake in…Thor #9!"

"Journey into a dark mystery left unsolved since 1962 when Thor #9 arrives on November 4!"

Here's the trailer:

Marvel goes on to call 'Prey' Cates's "darkest Thor story yet."

"'Prey' is maybe the most fun I've ever had writing at Marvel. Thor fans are going to lose their minds over this one and I can't wait to unleash this terrifying beast on them!" Cates states. "Nic Klein is back and at the top of his game on this one. I promise you this, True Believers, just like the mighty thunder king himself...you won't see this one coming. Behold...the return of Donald Blake!"

Thor #9 goes on sale on November 4.

