Thor #7 gives out Tony Stark's phone number, for real - spoilers

In this week's Thor #7 from Donny Cates, Aaron Kuder, Matthew Wilson, and Joe Sabino, Thor's relationship with one of his closest allies evolves again – as does his relationship with his powerful hammer Mjolnir. And it's that latter twist that could change the God of Thunder/newly crowned Allfather of Asgard's status quo for years to come.

Spoilers ahead for Thor #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Thor #7 opens with mighty Mjolnir coming to land in a crater in Broxton, Oklahoma – the same city above which Asgard once floated, while it was stuck in Midgard instead of its own dimension – bearing Tony Stark's phone number: 212-970-4133.

By the way, if you call that number, you'll get a pre-recorded message from "Tony Stark" saying he's too busy to take your call, and directing callers to visit TonyStarkIronMan.com – a Marvel.com landing page instructing visitors to read Thor #7.

A local mechanic named Adam Aziz finds the hammer, and the phone number, summoning not just Tony Stark but a crowd of onlookers and press.

Back on Asgard, Thor consults with his old ally Beta Ray Bill, discussing the recent tensions and conflict between the pair, with Thor having not that long ago smashed Stormbreaker, Bill's own mystic hammer. Thor asks Bill about Thanos – recalling his recent vision of his own death at the hands of Thanos wielding Mjolnir, encrusted with Infinity Stones – and offers Bill a place at his side, making him second-in-command of Asgard, and Thor's successor should he leave the throne.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Thor also reveals a secret – his relationship with Mjolnir is evolving. Thor feels as though he is growing unworthy to lift Mjolnir, but this time there's a twist.

Back in Broxton, the writing on Mjolnir changes from Tony's phone number, now reading "Lift me."

As Tony debates what to do, Adam approaches the hammer. Just as he lifts it, Thor reveals that not only is he now potentially unworthy of Mjolnir, he believes everyone else is now worthy – a theory potentially proven as Adam Aziz lifts Mjolnir, and seemingly gains the power of Thor.

Donny Cates previously told Newsarama that the changes to Mjolnir would not be a simple repeat of Jason Aaron's tale of Jane Foster taking on the mantle of Thor, a promise that seems to be coming true right now.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And with the potential return of Dr. Donald Blake, Thor's one-time human guise given his own life, coming later this year, it looks like big changes could be ahead for Thor Odinson.

Thor #8 is scheduled for release on October 7.

