$810 off this RTX 3080 Alienware gaming laptop makes me consider replacing my rig

Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale continues with up to $810 off select Alienware and Dell gaming laptops - all featuring RTX 30-series cards that are ray-tracing ready.

Until recently, it seemed like finding an RTX 3060 PC or an RTX 3080 PC for a good price was exceedingly difficult. Even the cards themselves are a challenge to track down, as many PC gamers have asked where to buy the RTX 3080 - restocks are rare.

Fast forward to right now and, thankfully, you can save over $800 on some truly exceptional PC gaming hardware that takes full advantage of these graphics cards to their fullest potential with all the 4K, ray tracing and VR benefits that come along with the power and potential of the RTX 30-series as a whole.

Let's not mince words, any laptop that comes built with an RTX 3080 is going to be an absolute monster of a machine with any game on the horizon for at least the next five years. What's more, simply hook the laptop up to an external 4K-capable monitor, and you'll be able to witness glorious Ultra HD resolution gaming with ray tracing enabled with the capacity for high frame rates.

With that said, if that's a little outside of your price range, then there's no reason to despair; the RTX 3060 outclasses even the RTX 2080, which was top-of-the-line not too long ago while costing only a fraction of the price. You can be sure that whatever spec gaming laptop you consider below that you're getting one hell of a system for many years to come.

Today's RTX 3080 Alienware and Dell gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R4 (RTX 3080) | $3,210 $2,340 at Dell

Save $810. With the best part of a thousand dollars erased from the asking price, this monolith of a gaming laptop certainly becomes more attainable. It's a monster for gaming with its stellar specs, but it's the 300Hz refresh rate that captures our imaginations the most; unlimited power! Features: Intel Core i9-10980HK, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 300Hz Full HD screen.View Deal

Dell G15 (RTX 3060) | $1,429 $1,150 at Dell

Save $279. If you're less interested in the absolute bleeding edge of PC gaming tech, this decent discount on an RTX-3060 enabled gaming laptop still has the kind of power you're after for an enjoyable current generation gaming experience - complete with ray-tracing and a super silky 120Hz refresh rate. Full HD isn't going to be a problem for you and 2K (1440p) at post-60 should be a breeze too. Features: Intel Core i7-10870H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

