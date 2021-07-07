$350 off this RTX 3060 Ryzen Alienware gaming laptop deal makes me regret pulling the trigger in spring

Dell is calling this Alienware laptop deal - and others - 'Black Friday in July', and some of these price drops would certainly live up to that reputation. If you've been waiting for the right time to pick up an RTX 3060 laptop at a great price, now could be the best time with a massive amount of money off Ryzen and Intel-powered computers featuring those ever-elusive graphics cards.

There's little debate about just how powerful an RTX 3060 PC is and - for its price point - that's why it has become the entry-level jewel in the crown of many would-be PC builders in recent months. The RTX 3060 price point, combined with its 6GB VRAM, means it can hold its own against the once-top dog of GPUs - the RTX 2080 at a fraction of the cost. Bag yourself what has every chance to be one of the best gaming laptops for the money below.

What this means for portable gaming is that you'll be getting a ray-tracing ready system that - while operating at 1080p/Full HD with high refresh rates (120Hz or above) - will be able to be hooked up to an external monitor to take things onto a bigger screen with enough grunt to play games in 4K.

If you like the look of either laptop, you'll have to act fast as stock for similar spec models is continuing to fly off the proverbial shelves even as you read this. For the money, we've scarcely seen an offer as strong as it is.

Awesome Alienware and Dell RTX 3060 deals

Alienware m15 (Ryzen) R5 (RTX 3060) | $1,650 £1,299 at Dell

Save $350. If you were smart and waited for a gaming laptop this year - we wish we did - you can get this super powerful m15 complete with the blisteringly quick 5800H processor and the mighty RTX 3060 cheaper than the cards are going for on their own in some circles at the moment. Features: AMD Ryzen R7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz Full HD screen.



Dell G15 (RTX 3060) | $1,429 $1,149.99 at Dell

Save $279. It's not just AMD users that have access to a great deal on some phenomenal portable gaming tech. This G15 laptop features the still-impressive 10th-gen i7 chipset with the ray-tracing ready RTX 3060 for unparalleled gaming in Full HD - max those sliders out! Features: Intel Core i7-10870H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 120Hz Full HD screen.





If you're looking for something a little cheaper, we have a full roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals with many great budget options under $1000.