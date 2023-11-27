It looks like The Meep's boss will face Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor in the new season of Doctor Who

The Star Beast’s executive producer has commented on the Meep’s cryptic message at the end of the special, leading fans to believe this could be a hint as to which villain the Fifteenth Doctor will face next season.

The first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, The Star Beast, not only welcomed back David Tennant as the Doctor but also introduced a new alien baddie to the series known as the Meep. After the Meep, voiced by Harry Potter’s Miriam Margolyes, is caught and sentenced to 10,000 years in prison for its crimes, it warns Tennant’s Doctor, "Oh, I will escape and have my revenge, so you beware, Doctor, because there's one more thing. A creature with two hearts is such a rare thing – just wait until I tell The Boss."

In Doctor Who: Video Commentaries, executive producer Phil Collinson, star David Tennant, and producer Vicki Delow commented on the Meep's warning. "And now another cryptic line here,” says Collinson, with Tennant chiming in: "Do you now know what this line means?" Both producers reply, "Yes," then Tennant adds, "Oh, I don't, it’s still cryptic to me."

The fact that Tennant is still unsure of what the Meep’s warning means leads us to believe that he will not be facing The Boss in the next two special episodes, but rather the unnamed villain will appear later, perhaps in the next season of Doctor Who starring Sex Education’s Ncuti’s Gatwa.

So, who is the creature behind the Meep known as The Boss? After the commentary was posted on Twitter , fans began to discuss who the unnamed villain could be. Many viewers think The Boss could be the Celestial Toymaker, who is due to appear in the third special titled The Giggle.

Another possible opponent is the shapeshifting Master, who could show up in the next season either in one of their old incarnations or in a completely new one. Ever since Jinx Monsoon was cast in the upcoming season, many fans have theorized that she may be the next version of the Master.

It is uncertain when the true identity of The Boss will be revealed, as we still do not know the plot for the next two special episodes or the upcoming season, but if The Star Beast is anything to go by, we know we’re in for a wild ride.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder will premiere on BBC One and Disney Plus on December 2, followed by the third and final special The Giggle on December 9.

You can stream Doctor Who: The Star Beast on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus, and listen to Doctor Who: Video Commentaries on BBC iPlayer now.