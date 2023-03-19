Disney-themed racer Disney Speedstorm releases in early access next month

Disney Speedstorm – the new Disney-themed racer from the studio behind Disney Dreamlight Valley – is starting its engines for an early access release next month.

The free-to-play racer – which was due to release last year before being delayed to April 2023 – is set to release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

To get involved ahead in the early access build ahead of the final release, players will need to purchase a founder's pack (opens in new tab).

Depending upon which founder's pack you're prepared to pay for, you'll get a combination of in-game tokens, golden pass credits, and one unlocked racer of your choice (providing your choice is either Baloo, Belle, The Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli or Shang). Other avatars, suits, mottos, and pre-order sweeteners are available, too.

Disney Speedstorm will be free-to-play, with new seasons of content to be "added regularly", bringing more characters, circuits, karts, and more. If you're playing with friends, splitscreen and online multiplayer will feature alongside cross-play capabilities.

From the looks of the trailers we've seen thus far, players will be able to race on a number of themed race tracks based on familiar classic Disney films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Monsters Inc., and of course, you'll be able to do so as a range of iconic Disney and Pixar mascots.

"Disney Dreamlight Valley is like Animal Crossing with more story and less waiting," Sam wrote in our "early verdict" Disney Dreamlight Valley review (opens in new tab).

"Excellent quality of life features mean a whole lot less faff than Nintendo's life sim, though; your watering can is never empty, tools never blunt or break, and stamina can be renewed by munching down on a handful of berries – which are plentiful around the Valley. There is a day and night cycle that's linked to your own, but very little is limited to waiting for the next physical day, a la Animal Crossing.

"And what's more, Gameloft is already smoothing the slightly rough edges that the game arrived with at its initial Early Access launch back on September 6, with updates, patches, and more to address community feedback."