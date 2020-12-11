Disney just announced a whole load of new live-action movies

Disney has announced that several new live-action movies, the vast majority of which are coming to Disney Plus. The long, long list of new Disney movies includes Peter Pan & Wendy, Sister Act 3, and an Enchanted sequel.

As revealed during its Disney Investor Day stream, the likes of Emma Stone’s Cruella and Pinocchio (starring Tom Hanks) will be released over the next few years on the streaming service.

Cruella, which centres around the Disney villain’s Dalmatian-stealing origins, is releasing on May 26, 2021. Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be available at a later date.

Alongside that is Peter Pan & Wendy, with Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Also announced was the news that Amy Adams returns as Giselle for a live-action Enchanted sequel on Disney Plus, titled – what else? – Disenchanted. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name. Sister Act 3 is also in the works, with Whoopi Goldberg returning.

Chip 'N Dale are also making a belated comeback. This time, the Rescue Rangers will be voiced by Andy Samberg and John Mulaney in a hybrid live-action movie.

This move continues on from the House of Mouse’s tentative steps into streaming its bigger-budget releases after a COVID-ravaged 2020. Mulan launched in September under the ‘Premiere Access’ banner (and a $30 pricetag), while Pixar’s Soul – starring Jamie Foxx – will be available for all subscribers on Christmas Day.

Interestingly, The Little Mermaid, featuring new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be heading straight to theatres, as will the sequel to Lion King and the upcoming movie Jungle Cruise. While we wait for this bounty of new movies, check out the best shows on Disney Plus right now.