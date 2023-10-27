Disney Dreamlight Valley scraps free-to-play plans, first paid expansion coming in December

Disney Dreamlight Valley will remain a paid game when it leaves early access this December.

In an update on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website, Gameloft has unveiled its future plans for the life-sim, which has been in early access since September 2022. According to the developer, the game will officially launch later this year on December 5 but will no longer transition to the free-to-play model as originally planned.

"As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we've made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future," the developer says. "This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5."

Gameloft explains that this move will ensure that it can "continue delivering on a premium game experience" for all Disney Dreamlight Valley players. It's promised to continue releasing free content updates, including new characters, realms, and cosmetics, and says that purchases requiring moonstones "will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect."

The post also reveals that the game's first paid expansion will arrive on the same day as its official launch. Dubbed A Rift in Time, it offers an all-new adventure where you'll "meet new friends, discover new biomes, and immerse yourself in new gameplay features." It's set to be unveiled in full in a stream scheduled for November 1 at 10am / PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.

"On behalf of the Disney Dreamlight Valley team, we want to thank all of our wonderful players around the world for their continued, unbridled passion," says Gameloft. "We're excited to bring you even more magical experiences for years to come."

Check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley review for our thoughts on the early access version.