Disney's 100th anniversary video will make you feel like a big kid again

Disney has marked its 100th anniversary with a nostalgia-filled video that celebrates old classics, modern masterpieces – and how the company has grown up alongside us for decades.

"To all who come to this happy place, welcome!" Walt Disney’s voice booms to kick off the Disney100 ‘Tradition’ video, which you can see above.

What follows is a serious trip down memory lane. Archival footage of Disneyland and Disney World are intercut with classic clips of the likes of Toy Story, Snow White, and The Lion King.

Perhaps the moments that will pull most at the heartstrings is how Disney continues to impact a new generation of fans. There are young girls dressed up in Elsa costumes and meeting a Disney cast member dressed as Rey. Representation is also a key throughline of the 90-second clip, with those from all walks of life coming together to celebrate Disney.

Looking to the future, Disney has several new movies and reimaginings of old favorites on the way.

A live-action Moana, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has just been announced.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a press release. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength.

This year alone sees The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Pixar’s Elemental, Wish, and Haunted Mansion all hit our screens. Peter Pan & Wendy is also coming to Disney Plus on April 28.

For more on what’s coming from the House of Mouse, check out our guide to new Disney movies. Here’s to another 100 magical years.