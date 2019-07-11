Disintegration is a new sci-fi shooter from the co-creator of Halo

Disintegration is the new game from V1 Interactive, a studio founded by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, and it's going to be a sci-fi first-person shooter. The studio has been taking shape since 2014 after Lehto left Bungie, and it's finally ready to share more about its first project. In this case "more" is a title, a release window, and a teaser trailer that pans over the many angles of a futuristic fighter ship, but a full reveal is coming at Gamescom on August 19.

"The opportunity to create not only a new game, but this entire studio has been exhilarating,” said Lehto, studio president and Disintegration game director, in a press release. “It is great to be able to share what this amazing team has been working on, and we can’t wait to introduce this new game that our team is building to the world next month."

The studio's vice president and CEO Mike Gutmann also led work on several of the SOCOM games at Zipper Interactive, so there's some strong shooter lineage going on at V1 Interactive even beyond the Bungie connection. That said, I get a strong Destiny 2 European Dead Zone vibe from this teaser image V1 shared back in December. It's all the rusty metal walls and overgrown urban mystique, I think, though you can spot something that looks to be in better repair in the lower left (looks similar to the ship in the teaser trailer, actually).

(Image credit: V1 Interactive)

Disintegration is being published by Private Division, a boutique games label established by GTA parent company Take-Two interactive that's also publishing The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. Private Division says Disintegration will come out some time from April to December 2020. Everything's in position, now we just have to wait to see what the game actually looks like when it's revealed at Gamescom.