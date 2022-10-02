Disco Elysium's core team left "involuntarily" at the end of 2021, claims ZA/UM founding member

A blog post written by ZA/UM founder Martin Luiga alleges that a number of the studio's core team left "involuntarily" at the end of 2021.

As reported by Nibel (opens in new tab) and spotted by PC Gamer (opens in new tab), a Medium post (opens in new tab) written by Luiga talks of the dissolution of the "ZA/UM cultural association" and states that Disco Elysium's lead designer Robert Kurvitz, writer Helen Hindpere, and art director Aleksander Rostov were no longer at the studio, "which would seem like bad news for the loving fans that are waiting for the Disco sequel".

"I, Martin Luiga, a founding member and Secretary of the ZA/UM cultural association, as well as the assembler of most of the core team, am hereby dissolving the ZA/UM cultural association (not to be confused with the ZA/UM company, on which subject I would note that neither Kurvitz, Hindpere nor Rostov are working there since the end of last year and their leaving the company was involuntary. Which would seem like bad news for the loving fans that are waiting for the Disco sequel)," Luiga wrote.

"The reason for dissolving the cultural organization is that it no longer represents the ethos it was founded on," he added. People and ideas are meant to be eternal; organizations may well be temporary.

"I find that the organization was successful overall and most of the mistakes that were made were contingent, determined by the sociocultural conditions we were thrown into. I still encourage people to organize, and I would say that one of the qualities that the ZA/UM cultural organization sorely lacked was pretty much any formal structure."

The post ends with "for a while, it was beautiful. My sincerest thanks to all that have rooted for us", Luiga's name, and his location, which he gives as "Tallinn Inpatient Treatment Centre of Psychiatry Clinic, Ward IX". It's unclear if this is true or, as our friends at PC Gamer suggest, "a dark joke".

When someone responded to the post with "this is incredibly sad and disappointing", Luiga replied (opens in new tab), intimating that the issue stems from the company's investors, albeit acknowledging that he doesn't know "if we would have managed to get the initial investment without these people".

Disco Elysium is so popular it's getting its own TV series. The Disco Elysium TV show (opens in new tab) will be made by the same people who made the game, as developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere at the time.

