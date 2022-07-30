Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM is looking for artists who have "a love for sci-fi and space"

New job listings for Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM are looking for artists who can create "non-earth environments" and have "a love for sci-fi and space".

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab) and shared accordingly, a recruitment ad seeking an environment concept artist says the studio wants to appoint someone who "understands that there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of philosophy" (yes, that does indeed sound like the Hamlet quote).

Other listings - which include an environment concept artist, lead environment artist, and a sales and monetization specialist - perhaps hint at what's next for the studio, not least because desirable skills outlined on some of the ads include an understanding of "architecture or city planning" and "a love of sci-fi and video games" (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).

Whilst it certainly looks as though the team is branching out from its Disco roots, some fans think it's not so clear-cut, with Redditor TheFrankOfTurducken (opens in new tab) stating: "Not sure how much things have changed at the company, but the leads have talked about how much time they’ve put into cultivating the setting of Disco Elysium (which is also the setting of the lead writer’s book), and how they intend to use it a lot moving forward. So my guess is that it’ll be the same 'world' as DE, but in a different specific place in it."

ICYMI, Disco Elysium has received an update that adds a new dyslexia-friendly font (opens in new tab) accessibility option.

As revealed last month, Disco Elysium was recently updated to version 'b8a132b0' which gives another layer of accessibility to players. The dyslexia-friendly font update allows players to select the 'OpenDyslexic' typeface in the accessibility options and is supported in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese-Brazilian, and Polish languages. For other languages, such as Korean and Russian, the 'Nanum Square Round' and 'Adys' fonts will be used.

Disco Elysium is so popular it's getting its own TV series. The Disco Elysium TV show (opens in new tab) will be made by the same people who made the game, as developer ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

If you want to learn about the game's origins and inspirations, check out our chat with developer ZA/UM (opens in new tab).