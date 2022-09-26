Disco Elysium fans turn dev's Kim portrait into full-blown shrine at convention

After a Disco Elysium developer put up a tiny framed picture of Kim Kitsuragi at a convention, fans created a shrine of letters to the beloved character.

It all began last week on September 22, when EGX 2022 in the U.K. first opened its doors on Thursday to the general public. The Twitter user just below noticed that Disco Elysium's booth was actually adorned with a framed picture of the famed Kim Kitsuragi - not a gigantic framed picture though, but rather a tiny one just off to the side of Studio ZA/UM's booth.

The @discoelysium egx booth has a tiny framed picture of Kim.

It didn't take long for things to... evolve. The first tribute to Kim Kitsuragi came less than 24 hours after the photo was first hung up, as the tweet from the official Disco Elysium account below attests to, from Playtonic Games senior artist Stevie Cole (opens in new tab). The letter thanks Kim for being an upstanding gentleman to their Harry, just as we'd expect from the detective.

It is evolving.

Things really changed 48 hours later. On September 25, the final day of EGX 2022, Disco Elysium fans assembled an entire shrine dedicated to Kim Kitsuragi, complete with inspirational messages, letters thanking him, and even fan art of the RCM's greatest lieutenant. If you were wondering how based Disco Elysium's fans are, there's even fan art of Harry and Kim getting it on.

my #EGX2022 pride & joy

Things really did spiral out of control for the Disco Elysium booth at EGX - but in the best way possible. It turns out the photo of Kim Kitsuragi actually belongs to Studio ZA/UM community and social media manager Poppy Ingham, who painstakingly took down all the letters to Kim after EGX was done, and plans to assemble the entire lot into a collage for her colleagues.

Yes, even the "F***ing Cuno was here" one.

