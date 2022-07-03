Digimon Survive drops a new gameplay teaser ahead of its release later this month

Bandai Namco has unveiled a new teaser for Digimon Survive that showcases the upcoming game's gameplay.

Digimon Survive - which "blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements" - is due to release on July 29 - yes! Finally! - so this brief teaser should whet the appetites of happy fans who have patiently been waiting for this game since 2018.

The video shows us how our dialogue choices will impact the story, or, as Bandai Namco explains it: "From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system!"

Here's the "visual novel storytelling" and gameplay systems in action:

Digimon Survive is a tactical turn-based JRPG featuring over 100 trainable Digimon, and it's adopted the more mature look of the recent Digimon movies rather than the original, more childlike cartoon. Producer Kazumasa Habu says it's got a "little darker story" given the target audience is adults who grew up with the franchise.

There are 12 chapters "in the scenario" and "from chapter eight onwards, the story branches into three routes: Morality, Harmony, and Rage, after which a secret route will be unlocked. We're told to expect about 40 hours of game time per route, and 80-100 hours to complete them all.

Digimon Survive was first announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2018, and it was originally meant to come out in 2019. However, the game slipped another a year, and then, back In February, the producer of Digimon Survive asked fans of the anime-inspired RPG to be patient just a little while longer (opens in new tab) after the 2019 release date then slipped to 2020 and Bandai Namco was forced to deny rumors that it had been delayed indefinitely (opens in new tab). In April, Digimon Survive finally got a formal release date (opens in new tab): July 29, 2022.

"Changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays," Habu explained at the time. "This has caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates. However, thanks to the efforts of the new development team, we are now able to be back on track, getting closer and closer to the completion of the game."