Dialogue Options | Do spoilers and leaks affect your enjoyment of a game?

The 21st century has witnessed the rise of spoiler culture, and the entrenchment of two camps on either side of the debate around it. Have we become too sensitive to spoilers, treating even the slightest bit of information as a devastating blow to our enjoyment of a story, or do they genuinely affect how we consume content, and therefore need to be policed at all costs?

Inspired by the recent release of The Last of Us 2, and the leaks that revealed key plot details for Naughty Dog's epic ahead of time, some of the GamesRadar+ team decided to sit down and have a chat about their thoughts on spoilers, and whether they truly matter.

Below, you'll find Features Editor Josh West, Video Editor Ellen Causey, and Features Writer Alex Avard hashing out their different viewpoints on the subject, and looking back on the times that spoilers either helped or hindered their ability to be entertained and surprised by video games, movies, and TV shows.

Ironically, the discussion contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2, alongside Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Game of Thrones, The Sixth Sense and… uh, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (yes, really).

