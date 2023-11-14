Diablo 4 hotfix coming this week targets the RPG's latest pain points: Living Steel and Helltide chests

Diablo 4 's next hotfix is due sometime this week, and it'll make changes to the community's most recent bugbears: Living Steel and Helltide chests.

As announced by Diablo community development manager Adam Fletcher, we should be getting a new hotfix for Diablo 4 "this week." Unfortunately, we don't have any confirmation on when exactly "this week," but since we're almost halfway through it already, we shouldn't have to wait long to find out.

In terms of what's in the latest patch, Fletcher revealed that it will deal with the Living Steel Helltide chests that aren't appearing properly, and improve the difficulty issues players are experiencing when collecting Living Steel. Altogether, the hotfix will "help out those on progression blockers" in the Season 2 journey.

Although it seems as if this patch will fix some topical community pain points, fans still have a long list of other fixes and features they want to see in the RPG. News of the incoming hotfix made its way to the game's dedicated subreddit , where fans were quick to compile a list of their other most-wanted changes.

"I just want a 24/7 Helltide zone and chests visible on map," one user shared. "I don't mind collecting the 300 Embers or whatever they are called, but I hate running around on my horse trying to find out where the chest is," another replied. "I don’t mind farming, but Helltide is insanely boring to me, I’d rather them add more options to get Living Steel like fighting Lord Zir or the Beast in Ice," another added.

In other news, Blizzard announced at Blizzcon 2023 that Diablo 4's first expansion is due late next year . The DLC, called Vessel of Hatred, will bring back Nahantu (a fan-favorite location from Diablo 2) as well as introduce a new class that's also completely new to the Diablo universe, and fans are already theorizing that it'll be Priest .

