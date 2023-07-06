Diablo 4 has a patch coming today that will make it easier to get rare Uniques

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.4 will arrive later today carrying good news for hardcore grinders: rare Uniques should be a little easier to get going forward.

The full patch notes are still to come, and Blizzard's already explained that they will be on the shorter side, but the dev team dropped a tasty teaser during today's big developer update ahead of the Diablo 4 Season 1 reveal. Thanks to the new patch, the Tortured Gift chests available in Helltide events will have a chance to award Uniques, substantially expanding the means to chase these rare items.

How frequently these chests award Uniques remains to be seen, and the chance will undoubtedly still be relatively low, but another source of Uniques ought to be a godsend for players hunting hard-to-find, build-defining items.

"We want to make sure that, when players are trying to target farm certain kinds of Uniques for their builds that they need to grab in order to bring things online, those Torture Gifts that you get from Helltide are a really good opportunity to try and go for those," said associate game director Joseph Piepiora.

With this patch being a small one, franchise general manager Rod Fergusson also took the time to discuss how the Diablo 4 team is reacting to player feedback. In a nutshell: "Please don't take the lack of instantaneous response as 'we don't hear you.' We hear you. We hear you about how 'I wanna lock my inventory.' We hear you about all the different types of things you're giving us feedback on, and we appreciate that feedback, and we're doing our best to address it as quickly and as safely as possible."

"Please allow us some time to catch up and work through our backlog to get to those items that you care about," Fergusson concluded.

In the same stream, the team revealed that Diablo 4's first season, the Season of the Malignant, will bring special gems that will enable "stupid, broken new builds." The series as a whole is also getting its first all-new class in nearly a decade thanks to Diablo Immortal's upcoming Blood Knight.