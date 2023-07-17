Diablo 4 dev shares sage advice for players who don't like PvP: Just don't go to PvP

The PvP in Diablo games has always felt kind of vestigial and unbalanced, and Diablo 4 PvP is no exception. Fortunately, Adam Fletcher, Diablo's global community development director, recently released a step-by-step guide for those who just aren't feeling PvP.

In response to a post from Fletcher acknowledging a small issue, disgruntled Twitter user Crizzo recently requested the option to disable PvP entirely. If you remember the best post from the official Doom account , you'll understand the vibe of Fletcher's response: "To do that, follow these steps: 1) Don't walk into optional areas on the map called 'Fields of Hatred.'"

Undeterred, Crizzo insisted on "the option to disable [PvP] so I can enjoy the entire map of the game I paid for." This argument doesn't hold up to any interrogation since these PvP areas were clearly detailed ahead of Diablo 4's release, don't contain any must-see content in the first place (arguably barring a few altars), and are often so devoid of players that you can easily pass through unscathed. Fletcher minced no words: "There are no plans to disable PvP. Again, I recommend just not walking into areas that are marked as Fields of Hatred."

Finally out of complaints, Crizzo relented: "Fair enough."

The idea of disabling PvP in optional PvP zones built specifically for PvP, all on behalf of a few naysayers (or indeed one), is amusing on its face, and the Diablo 4 subreddit had endless fun with the exchange. That said, the bigger conversation about different elements of live service games is genuinely interesting. For the unsure: if you aren't having fun with something, you don't have to play it. Too many people have seemingly convinced themselves otherwise.