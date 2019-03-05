Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition replaces in-game cutscenes with some delightfully unpolished live action rehearsals

Sure, Nero and Dante look pretty damned swish in the Devil May Cry 5 cutscenes, but trust me: you’ll want to have a look behind the scenes if you really want to be blown away. Because if you get the Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition you can see what these scenes started off as, with the developer’s live action rehearsals for each one replacing the usual cutscenes. Cardboard boxes being pulled along the ground as stand-ins for cars, a plastic box a placeholder for a radio, even plastic figurines stuck to the ends of straws: it’s all gold, and apart from being hilarious these glimpses are a brilliant way to show you what goes on behind the scenes in Capcom towers.

Look above to see these live-action scenes in all their glory, and wonder at their majesty. Seriously though, how cool is it that this is where those fancy cutscenes begin? I would never have guessed that to get the uncontrollable veering of a truck just right the devs had to yank a box along the floor using a rope, or that they’d use anything as basic as a hoodie with bunny ears to stand in for an enemy of some sort.

But why wouldn’t you? To be as thrifty as possible of course you’d just make do with whatever you have on hand, and it’s all going to be replaced by actual game cutscenes anyway. Nevertheless it’s really rad to see the behind-the-scenes escapades that developers engage in when they’re getting a game off of the ground, and it’s definitely a bonus worthy of the Deluxe Edition.

