Developer hints at ARG-style group challenges coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to Android and iOS on June 21, but if you look a bit further into the future, there's the very real possibility that we could be getting some ARG-style additions to the mobile game. Yes, the main point of Wizards Unite is dispelling Confoundables that are imprisoning Foundables (magical objects that have somehow found their way into the real world), but according to one developer, real-life coded messages are going to be appearing in the game too.

I spoke to Mary Casey, executive director of product for Warner Brothers Entertainment, about what's in store for the future of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and she told me that "as the game launches we'll be rolling out new mysteries in particular - they're how we explain the story of the game, the narrative of the game. Several of those will be potentially coded messages, things that people can work together to unravel."

Mysteries are like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's version of mini quests that let you figure out what happened during the mysterious Calamity event that scattered the Foundables throughout the Muggle world. Those coded messages Casey mentioned sound very ARG-themed indeed, meaning that players could be encountering puzzles similar to the braille and morse code clues found on the Borderlands 3 posters and in the Borderlands 3 trailers. So get your thinking wizard hats on people, and prepare for puzzles when Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launches on June 21.