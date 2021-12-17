Destruction AllStars studio tackling a "flagship" PS5 game next

Destruction AllStars dev Lucid Games is seemingly working on a "first-party flagship AAA" game for PS5.

The news comes by way of the tweet just below, which yesterday on December 16 noticed that a Lucid Games employee's LinkedIn profile had been updated with new info. The profile of the employee, who is a Technical Designer at the studio, has been updated to show that they've been working on an "unannounced first-party flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5."

Lucid Games is working on an unannounced First-Party Flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5. pic.twitter.com/XgNzfFOxeoDecember 16, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with Lucid Games, the U.K.-based studio was founded roughly a decade ago after the collapse of Bizarre Creations. The studio would go on to work on Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions in 2014, Switchblade in 2018, and most recently Destruction AllStars, a PS5 exclusive which blended destructive action with fast-paced racing.

What's interesting about the new info from the employee is the recent rumor linking Lucid Games to Twisted Metal. Back in September 2021, a report claimed that Sony was reviving the Twisted Metal series for a comeback, and had handed development duties down to Lucid Games, after their work on Destruction AllStars as a PS5 exclusive.

Right now, of course, none of this information has been confirmed or denied by either Sony or Lucid Games. It does appear the Twisted Metal series is gearing up for a big comeback elsewhere within Sony though, as a TV series based on the chaotic racing game was announced earlier this year, and has already snapped up Anthony Mackie in the leading role. Whether this leads to a reboot of the game at the Destruction AllStars developer, we'll have to wait and see.

