Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris canceled indefinitely while Bungie investigates win trading solutions

Update: In a new update, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris will remain offline while the studio investigates a spike in win trading.

"Last weekend, Trials of Osiris was disabled due to unexpected issues," the studio said in a blog post. "While these issues are being investigated, Trials of Osiris will be unavailable to players. We will have more information when it becomes available."

Last week's Trials of Osiris event was cut short when Bungie realized players were using various exploits to cheat their way into Flawless clears. It isn't clear how long Trials of Osiris will be unavailable to players, but it's clear that this weekend's event isn't happening, and there's a very real possibility that next weekend's Trials of Osiris event will be canceled as well.

Original story:

Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris has been temporarily disabled by Bungie thanks to an issue with players trading for wins.

Below, you can see the initial tweet from Bungie Help on February 28, where the developer announced that Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 was being suspended for the remainder of the weekend. As of right now however, Bungie has allowed players with a Flawless win card to access the Lighthouse, and those who have already earned Trials Tokens can be redeemed.

UPDATE: The Lighthouse has been re-enabled for those who have access with a Flawless card. Players may also redeem any earned Trials tokens to Saint-14 through the weekly reset. https://t.co/eZJpP7TKdfFebruary 28, 2021 See more

At first, there wasn't much information to go on about the suspension of Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2. Delving into the Destiny subreddit however, it appears that players were trading wins. It's a convoluted system, but players were using the Hakke Emblem to signal to one another that they were open to win trading, and would back out if they lost an in-game dice roll, therefore granting the other team a Flawless win.

Elsewhere however, it appears that Trials of Osiris players have been using secondary Destiny 2 characters to match up against themselves. In a separate post on the Destiny subreddit, the user explains the complicated system that could reward players with Flawless Trials of Osiris wins if they actually succeeded in matching up against themselves. It sounds as though this has been a problem plaguing Destiny 2 for a fair while, but for some reason it really exploded over the past weekend.

That's not the only problem that's surfaced in Bungie's game over the last few days. It turns out players have figured a way to cram 12 players into a single Raid, completely decimating the entire activity and rendering bosses fairly helpless in the process. It's definitely one of the funnier exploits in Bungie's game, but it's an exploit nonetheless.

