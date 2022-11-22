Destiny 2 players are donating their loot for once to help baby Fallen in need

Destiny 2 has done the impossible and come up with a convincing reason for players to part with some of their hard-earned loot: raising money in-game to improve the lives of Eliksni refugees, including no small number of baby Fallen.

As Bungie announced in its latest weekly blog post (opens in new tab), Destiny 2 is kicking off a new community event today, November 22. For the next two weeks, completing a range of activities will award special Captain's Coins. This includes destination chests, public events, and Lost Sectors; the seasonal Ketchcrash and Expedition activities; as well as the King's Fall raid, the three core playlists, and the newly refreshed Dares of Eternity. Seemingly no coins for the Duality dungeon, sadly.

The coins you earn from these activities can be donated to Misraaks and Spider in the Tower's Eliksni Quarter to help improve the living conditions of the neighborhood, so to speak. Bungie hasn't specified how the Eliksni quarter will be upgraded as the event progresses, but the studio promises that things will "shape up for our Fallen friends," so expect the environment to change over time.

"While Spider has set up a cozy little shop to house his business dealings, many are still taking up residence in places without walls, shelter, or warmth," Bungie says of the Eliksni quarter. "Misraaks is calling upon us to aid in improving their living environment."

Destiny 2 players will get more than a warm feeling in their heart for participating in this event, too. Bungie's promised an emblem, various upgrade materials, and a swashbuckling Ghost shell. And if you're thinking, 'Sorry, alien infants shivering in the cold, I don't get out of bed for a Ghost shell,' just know that Bungie has also teased "a Deepsight weapon or two" in return as the Eliksni send out thank you gifts. So get out there, you monster. Baby Fallen need four little mittens apiece and they ain't gonna pay for themselves.