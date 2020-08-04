Destiny 2 is getting rid of Mars this fall, so one player recreated it in Garry's Mod

With Destiny 2 moving Mars – along with four other destinations – to the Destiny Content Vault on November 10 with the release of Beyond Light, one player has taken it upon themselves to preserve the red planet in the Garry's Mod Hammer Editor.

Reddit user Quantum086 recently shared their recreation after a month of work (and roughly 200 hours) in the map maker. "When I heard Mars was going away, I knew I had to save my favorite destination somehow," they said, "so I built the main Braytech Futurescape area, from the rail system to where the lost sector starts."

You can view and download the full map over on the Steam Workshop . Quantum originally wanted to remake all of Mars, but ended up focusing on the northern half due to object limitations in the map maker itself. They also had to cut a lot of the Hive corruption around the Braytech facility due to asset restraints. Even so, the sheer size of the map is staggering, to say nothing of the commitment to detail.

As the build's Steam screenshots show, Quantum included everything from large construction equipment to tiny light fixtures. Their recreation is covered in boxes, machinery, pipes, tanks, and countless other odds and ends that really sell the Mars landscape.

For fun, I hopped into Destiny 2 to frame some side-by-side comparisons of Quantum's recreation, and this makes the map look even more amazing:

(Image credit: Reddit user Quantum086)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Reddit user Quantum086)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Reddit user Quantum086)

(Image credit: Bungie)