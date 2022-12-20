Destiny 2 has a new secret door and players are hunting 50 yellow orbs trying to open it

Today's Destiny 2 reset introduced a weekly mission tied to the new Exotic weapon Revision Zero, and a secret door hidden in that mission and seemingly tied to 50 new collectibles has sent players scouring the solar system once again.

We knew Revision Zero would arrive today, December 20, because Bungie uncharacteristically called it out in the Season of the Seraph roadmap. We also know that it's going to take a few weeks for us to unlock everything in this new mission and claim Revision Zero's Exotic Catalyst, and this seems to tie into the yellow balls, or rather the drones, that have appeared around the game.

I haven't been able to log in just yet, so I was only alerted to the news by a cheeky retweet from senior design lead Tom Farnsworth, who shared a post from YouTuber Skarrow9. I won't lie, my immediate response was "oh no." I can only handle so many secret doors in one year, you see, and I'm still recovering after unpacking Nier: Automata's mystery church arc .

Fortunately, this one seems to be a bit more straightforward. Much like the Taken eggs that you popped with Wish Ender back in Forsaken's Dreaming City, it looks like you'll need to obtain Revision Zero and use it to shoot down 50 drones hidden around Destiny 2 to open this new door – presumably to claim the gun's Exotic Catalyst. Skarrow9 (opens in new tab) has already posted a solid guide for the 38 yellow drones that have been found so far.

The remaining 12 drones seem to be locked behind time-gated upgrades for the seasonal skill tree over at Papa Bray in the Helm social space. It looks like we'll be getting a new upgrade on the bottom row of the tree each week, with each upgrade unlocking new areas in the Revision Zero mission and the third week providing the last piece of the puzzle.

At least, that's what it looks like. But Bungie literally just said it has secrets in store , including some that are "right around the corner," so there may be more to this than meets the eye. I'll update this story if the community turns up anything new; otherwise, check back in a week to ponder more orbs.