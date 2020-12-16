Destiny 2 director Luke Smith addresses class changes and concerns about Supers being vaulted

The Destiny 2 community had a brief panic attack earlier today based on comments from director Luke Smith regarding class identity and Supers, with the primary fear being that some Supers could potentially be removed in the name of class identity.

"I can totally imagine [it] in ‘Luke Fantasyland,’" Smith told Polygon . "You know, all the Supers using the same system [as Stasis], that sounds awesome. But also the Supers that we have in the game would be an edited list. It would be something that’s edited toward more identity than what we have today."

Smith has floated the idea of bringing the Stasis subclass customization introduced in Beyond Light to the arc, solar, and void subclasses before, but this is the first we've heard of Light-based Supers being "edited". With the first phase of Destiny 2 content vaulting still in our rear-view mirror, and four planets not in our rear-view mirror as a result, some players were understandably gun-shy about the idea.

Smith took to Reddit to further explain his stance and Bungie's, and to calm the waters regarding classes.

"On a long enough time horizon, it sure would be sweet to have all of the supers in Destiny use the same system," he says. "The Stasis system is very cool and we like it. It's got more agency, flexibility, and freedom than the Destiny 2 and Forsaken system with their interlocked perks. Feels more like D1 in terms of agency, I like that much more. From a thematic/creative perspective, it sure would be sweet if the classes had strong gameplay identities instead of some of the homogeny that has steadily emerged. No plans to look at class homogeny right now. There are many other things to focus on."

To distill that down, Bungie is definitely interested in giving Light subclasses the Darkness treatment and broadening their customization, but as Smith has said before, it doesn't have a timeline for those changes. More pertinently, while Bungie may consider realigning some Supers in the far, far future to help position classes more clearly – though there are likely plenty of other ways to push the "strong gameplay identities" Smith describes here – it has no plans to remove or rework any abilities anytime soon, so we can safely dump those fears of vaulting Supers into the trash with all the leftover cookies from this year's Dawning event .

