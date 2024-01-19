The new Demon Slayer ‘movie’ gets a firm release date and it’s the first chance to watch the new season

The new Demon Slayer ‘movie’ – which packages the Swordsmith Village finale of season 3 with the first episode of the upcoming Hashira Training arc – has finally got some firm release dates.

Beginning from February 21 in Malta, Demon Slayer is setting off on a world tour with a series of staggered releases for its ‘To the Hashira Training’ movie. Key dates include February 22 in Spain and Brazil, February 23 in the US, UK, and Ireland, February 24 in France, and February 27 in Germany.

Fans will also get the chance to see it even earlier in some territories thanks to a series of "special screenings" featuring some special guests.

The event kicks off in New York on February 10 with Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae, Zenitsu voice actor Hiro Shimono, and producer Yuma Takahashi, before heading to Berlin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Paris, and London over two weeks.

The Hashira Training arc, AKA Demon Slayer season 4, sees Tanjiro put through his paces by the elite Hashiras – essentially the world’s leading demon slayers. The new season will begin in full later this spring.

If it continues to follow the source material, it should be the last stop on Tanjiro’s journey to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Ranks before a likely adaptation of the manga’s final Infinity Castle arc.

