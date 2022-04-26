Dell's 72 hour sale can score you an RTX gaming laptop from $699

Dell is well known for offering some stunning RTX gaming laptop deals during its sale events, and this week's 72-hour promotion is no different. We're seeing some fantastic prices on rigs featuring everything from a super budget RTX 3050 to a high-end RTX 3070, all at some particularly competitive prices. These discounts won't last forever, though, so if you spot a saving you like on the best gaming laptop for you we wouldn't recommend waiting too long.

The cheapest in today's gaming laptop deals is this Dell G15 at just $699.99 (was $984.99). You're saving nearly $300 on this entry level model, sporting a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB RAM. Those are some baseline specs, though, so if you do want to jump up the scale a little, we'd recommend checking out this $799.99 configuration (was $1,184.99). You're doubling your storage to 512GB here, and securing a boosted RTX 3050 Ti GPU as well.

However, there's nothing quite like an Alienware. If you don't want to sacrifice that luxury chassis for Dell's cheaper G-Series model, we'd heartily recommend taking a look at this RTX 3070 rig. The Alienware M15 R5 is available for just $1,399.99 (was $2,099.99) for a fantastic $700 off this week. That's a price we just don't see on gaming laptop deals of this calibre too often.

You'll find all our favorite picks from this week's flash sale just below, but we're rounding up plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page as well.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $984.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $284.99 - The cheapest offer in today's Dell gaming laptop deals is on this RTX 3050 G15 model. You're getting a baseline spec here, with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but that GPU is still pulling its weight at under $700 making this excellent value for money.



Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,184.98 $799.99 at Dell

Save $384.99 - If you're after a little more storage, we'd recommend taking a look at this 512GB model instead. For $100 more than the $699.99 offer above, you're upgrading to an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, switching over to an Intel i5-11260H processor and doubling your storage - all for nearly $400 off.



Dell G15 15-inch gaming laptop | $1,704.98 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $504.99 - You're saving just over $500 on this RTX 3060 rig, all tricked out with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and i7-11800H processor. That's some serious horsepower for a machine at just over $1,000 - perfect if you're after component power over a premium chassis.



Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $700 - The Alienware M15 R5 is a luxurious machine, which is why this $700 discount is so impressive. Gaming laptop deals almost never hit this RTX 3070 configuration in this way, and we rarely see such low prices on any rig with that GPU under the hood. We wouldn't wait too long to jump on this one then.



