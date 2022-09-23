Dell gaming laptop deals see big savings on its latest models

Dell gaming laptop deals are some of the best in the business, often offering excellent component value in its G-Series devices. Unlike Alienware models, these budget-friendly machines can offer up some of the best prices around, and nothing's changed this week. We're seeing the latest iterations (sporting new Intel 12th-generation processors no less) taking some serious discounts in the brand's latest sale.

The headline offer is a $300 discount on the new Dell G15. You're grabbing an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Intel's latest i5-12500H processor, and a 512GB SSD for just $799.99 here (was $1,099.99) (opens in new tab). That's a fantastic rate considering you'll still be able to draw some serious power out of this more entry level build.

However, if you're after something with a little more heft, we'd recommend checking out this $200 discount on the RTX 3060 configuration. At $1,399.99 (was $1,599.99) (opens in new tab), you're investing more in your storage and processor, securing an i7-12700H CPU and a 1TB SSD to keep everything to hand. That, plus the 165Hz refresh rate, make for a particularly valuable configuration at this rate.

We've listed both these gaming laptop deals just below, as well as a 15.6-inch alternative to the G16, but you'll find plenty more discounts on the best gaming laptops around further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals at Dell

Save $300 - The cheapest machine in today's gaming laptop deals at Dell is this $799.99 G15. This is an entry level configuration, but you're still getting an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, i5-12500H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of power under the hood, especially with that Alder Lake CPU at the helm.



Save $200 - This RTX 3060 configuration of the new Dell G15 packs an impressive i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD into a $1,399.99 sales price. That's excellent value made even better by the 165Hz refresh rate up top. For reference, we usually see RTX 3060 machines carrying a 512GB SSD and 144Hz refresh rate at this kind of price.



