Lord of the Rings and House of the Dragon stars re-team for new action comedy from Jurassic World director

A new star-studded action comedy is coming to Prime Video, reuniting Lord of the Rings and House of the Dragon co-stars.

Deep Cover, which will follow three improv actors who are hired by the police to help stage low-level stings, is set to star Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, Nick Mohammed, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, and Sonoya Mizuno. Per Amazon's official synopsis, these actors' instinct "to 'always say yes' without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld."

Based on an original script by Jurassic World's Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, British comedians Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen also worked on the screenplay, Trevorrow is on board as a producer, too, while Tom Kingsley, who previously helmed British comedy series Stath Lets Flats, is directing the movie. Production is set to start in London next week.

This won't be the first time many of these actors have shared a screen, either: Bloom and Bean both starred in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (playing Legolas and Boromir, respectively), and Considine and Mizuno both had roles in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Considine played King Viserys Targaryen, while Mizuno was spymaster Mysaria.

This isn't the only big movie on the cards for the streamer, either – Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and rom-com The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, are also on the way this year.

Deep Cover doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the film to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video that you can stream right now.