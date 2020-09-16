Deathloop gets a release window in Q2 2021

Deathloop, the next game from Dishonored studio Arkane, will release late next spring. In a stylish new trailer released as part of Sony's PS5 showcase, the developers confirmed the game's release window after a delay pushed it back from the end of this year.

The trailer offers a little more detail as to what you're hoping to achieve in Deathloop. In 24 hours, main character Colt will have to eliminate 8 major targets inhabiting a mysterious island. To do so, however, he'll need to corral at least some of them together in the same place, ensuring that they're close enough to kill in one single attempt.

That's pretty Dishonored-y in its own right, but we also got a closer look at some of Colt's abilities, and at the antagonist who'll be hunting you across the island, trying to ensure you can't complete your goal.

