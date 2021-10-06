Deathloop developer says the internet hasn't uncovered all its secrets

Deathloop is a game full of mysteries and secrets, but now one of the people who made it has hinted that there are still secrets to uncover in the time looping shooter. Arkane level designer Julien Eveillé took to Twitter to share the news.

I know for a fact the Internet didn't find everything hidden in Deathloop so far. There's still one secret thing I want someone to discover. 🤭October 6, 2021 See more

In replies to fans that want to know if they have found the secret - it doesn't seem that any have stumbled on the specific one Eveillé references - he adds that "this secret thing isn't that hidden, it's actually very 'on the nose' but is relying on a series of -not that obvious- odds." Another reply suggests that to see the secret, players need to set something up during the day.

Eveillé doesn't give us a lot of clues, but some light internet stalking reveals the areas that players might get lucky. "So my main work on Deathloop was on Updaam - Noon and Afternoon," he says elsewhere in a separate tweet.

Like all good Arkane games, Deathloop is full of rewards for players who stray from the beaten path and is packed with little story details and delights that make no difference to the mission but are fun to discover. There's the detail that suggests it's set in the same universe as Dishonored , and the arcade cabinets that are all alternative titles for big Bethesda games like Skydaggers V (Skyrim) and Blüdenstein 4-D (Wolfenstein). We can't wait to see what Eveillé is referring to when someone smarter than us figures it out.