Deathloop comes to Xbox with an extended ending next week

Deathloop is getting an extended ending on top of new weapons and enemies in a new update.

Announced earlier today on September 15, the 'Golden Loop Update' for Deathloop is launching next week on September 20. This information was originally announced during Xbox's Tokyo Game Show presentation (opens in new tab), where it was finally announced that Deathloop would be coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass next week on the same date.

This Golden Loop Update for Deathloop appears to be a lot more significant than most post-launch game updates. Not only will the new patch give players new guns to experiment with and new enemies to mess around, but there'll also be an extended ending of some sort added into the update for Arkane's shooter.

When the Golden Loop Update arrives, it'll be launching across all versions of Deathloop as a completely free new update, not just on the new Xbox versions of the game.

Right now though, we don't really know any further details about the particulars of this Golden Loop Update, including how it'll alter Deathloop's current ending. While we won't spoil the ending of Arkane's time-bending shooter for you here, suffice it to say we'll be intrigued to see how the developers expand on the game's current ending.

Deathloop finally comes to Xbox platforms and Xbox Game Pass just one year removed from launching as a PS5 console exclusive. The shooter originally launched last year on September 15, after Microsoft purchased developer Arkane's parent company, Bethesda.

Earlier this year in May, Deathloop's third major post-launch update added a photo mode and plenty of other gameplay and accessibility enhancements.