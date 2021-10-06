The death of Doctor Strange opens the door for a new Elsa Bloodstone comic

The death of Doctor Strange has left a power vacuum inside the Marvel Universe, as the various spells he enacted to protect the Earth from magical threats fell when he did in Death of Doctor Strange #1. Since then, heroes like the Avengers and Spider-Man have attempted to step up and bridge the gap, but in January 2022 we're getting a surprise: Elsa Bloodstone.
In January 12's Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone one-shot by writer Tini Howard and artist Ig Guara, Elsa is stepping up to fend off magical invaders - but to do it, she'll need to find a way to work with her villainous brother Cullen, who described himself in Avengers Undercover #2 as "a cold-blooded weapons expert who hates people and periodically transforms into a ten-ton indestructible man-eating soul beast."
"Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone is a must-read for Bloodstone fans, and a great introduction to the family for curious readers," Howard tells Newsarama. "There's even a mysterious new family member you'll get to meet right along with Elsa and Cullen, as the death of Doctor Strange breaks pacts all over the cosmos..."
Newsarama has confirmed that the "mysterious new family member" is a previously unknown sister, who will make her debut in Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone.
The Bloodstone family business has been monster-hunting going back to the prehistoric era, but until now Elsa and Cullen were the only two Bloodstone left alive. So the question becomes, who is she - and more importantly where has she been that even Elsa and Cullen didn't know of her existence?
Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 goes on sale on January 12.
Elsa Bloodstone joins a pool of potential successors as Earth's next Sorcerer Supreme.