Doogie Strange has his hands full in Death of Doctor Strange #2 preview

Following the surprising events of September 22's The Death of Doctor Strange #1 (which you can read about in our spoiler-filled Death of Doctor Strange #1 rundown ), a three-page unlettered preview of the next issue has already been released.

First off, here's The Death of Doctor Strange #2 preview by writer Jed MacKay, artist Lee Garbett, and colorist Antonio Fabela:

Image credit: Marvel Comics

Following the death of Doctor Strange, a younger version of the Sorcerer Supreme - from his time as a first-year student in the mystic arts - has appeared. We're nicknaming him 'Doogie Strange,' and he has his hands full - literally - in this The Death of Doctor Strange #2 preview with his older self's one-time lover, Clea.

Doogie Strange wouldn't know much of her, however, as given the clues from his costume he comes from a time where he had only just glimpsed her as a captive prisoner of Dormammu, ruler of the Dark Dimension.

She's grown a lot since then, becoming the Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension.

They have no time to get better acquainted from the looks of this The Death of Doctor Strange #2 preview, however, as they - along with the others who amassed following the older Strange's death - are confronted by three all-new Marvel villains called 'The Three Mothers.'

Created by MacKay and Garbett, the Three Mothers look like something out of a Clive Barker nightmare - and their arrival is something Marvel itself is comparing to the debut of Thanos' Dark Order.

Check out Garbett's designs for the Three Mothers - the Wyrd, the Crown, and the Crawling - here:

Image credit: Lee Garbett (Marvel Comics)

The arrival of the Three Mothers and Clea could all be tied to the death of the older Doctor Strange, which resulted in a breakdown of a barrier spell he, as Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, placed on the planet to prevent extra-dimensional invasions. Three other dimensions broke through at the end of The Death of Doctor Strange #1 already, but these appearances would signal more.

For Clea's Dark Dimension, this comes at a particularly sensitive moment as its despotic tyrant, Dormammu (Clea's uncle), was recently defeated in the finale of 'The Last Annihilation' in Guardians of the Galaxy #18 (the series's surprise final issue) which might leave a power vacuum back in his home realm.

The Death of Doctor Strange #2's primary cover is by Kaare Andrews. There will be variant covers by Joe Jusko (a re-used Marvel Masterpieces art), Dan Panosian, Todd Nauck, and RB Silva. Check out the released The Death of Doctor Strange #2 covers so far here:

Image credit: Marvel Comics

The Death of Doctor Strange #2 (of 5) goes on sale on October 20. A paperback collection of all five The Death of Doctor Strange issues is scheduled for March 15, 2022.