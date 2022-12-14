Deadpool: Badder Blood gets new limited series format and new summer 2023 release date

Rob Liefeld returns to his most famous creation Deadpool with Badder Blood, the long-awaited sequel to his 2017 Deadpool: Bad Blood original graphic novel. Originally announced shortly after the release of the original, Deadpool: Badder Blood has now been scheduled as a five-issue limited series, with Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 scheduled to go on sale in June 2023.

Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Liefeld (who is credited in Marvel's release as the sole writer and artist on the series) called Deadpool: Badder Blood "a romp that continues to build out a Rogues Gallery for Deadpool."

The story follows up on Bad Blood, which introduced a new nemesis for Deadpool named Thumper, who takes a spotlight in Deadpool: Badder Blood.

Deadpool Badder Blood will "raise the stakes of Deadpool’s intense feud with his adversary known as Thumper, revealing surprising details about the deadly killer’s origin along the way," according to Marvel's official announcement.

Along with Thumper, who has so far remained Liefeld's pet character in the Bad Blood series, Liefeld plans to focus on more new creations of his own design in Badder Blood, including "Killville, Arcata, and the mysterious warrior Shatterstorm!"

Shatterstorm appears to be kind of a mash-up between Liefeld's X-Force character Shatterstar, and Storm of the X-Men (who was created by Dave Cockrum and Len Wein in 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1."

That said, Marvel also teases "guest stars like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cable," meaning there could be more than just those three Marvel characters guest-starring in the story.

Along with the announcement of the new format and release date, Marvel released a first look at unlettered interior pages from Deadpool: Badder Blood.

Here's a gallery of the pages:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)