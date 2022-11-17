How many episodes in Dead to Me season 3?

Dead to Me season 3 is out now on Netflix, with 10 new episodes wrapping up the dark comedy drama once and for all. That's right, the show's third season is also its last, and there are still plenty of threads left to tie up. With season 2 releasing all the way back in May 2020, we've had plenty of time to chew over the events of the past two installments and, if you're anything like us, you're on the edge of your seat.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return as Jen and Judy, everyone's favorite wine-drinking, murder cover-up-ing duo, and this season they've got even more on their plates. Plus, James Marsden, Natalie Morales, and Diana-Maria Riva also return as part of the ensemble cast caught up in the messiness of Jen and Judy's lives. But the real question is: will they get away with it? Make sure you don't miss a single episode of Dead to Me season 3 with our handy guide.

How many episodes of Dead to Me season 3 are there?

In total, there are 10 episodes in Dead to Me season 3. They're all available to stream on Netflix from November 17.

Episode 1 – We've Been Here Before – out now!

Episode 2 – We Need to Talk – out now!

Episode 3 – Look at What We Have Here – out now!

Episode 4 – Where Do We Go Now? – out now!

Episode 5 – We Didn't Think This Through – out now!

Episode 6 – We're Gonna Beat This Thing – out now!

Episode 7 – Can We Be Honest? – out now!

Episode 8 – We'll Find a Way – out now!

Episode 9 – We're Almost Out of Time – out now!

Episode 10 – We've Reached the End – out now!

How to watch Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix

Wherever you are in the world, you'll need a Netflix account to catch the new season of Dead to Me. All episodes started streaming on the same day, so you can binge-watch to your heart's content (or savor each episode on your own schedule).

