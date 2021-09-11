Dead Space remake probably won't have anything new to show us until next year

EA Motive – the team behind the upcoming remake of sci-fi horror, Dead Space – is getting its collective "heads down" to review all the "thoughts, theories, and suggestions" players have submitted since the highly-rumored remake was announced a few weeks back, but likely won't have anything else to show us until "next year".

"We’ve really enjoyed seeing and hearing all of your feedback and reactions," Motive told fans on Reddit (thanks, Eurogamer ). "It was important to us to give you an early look at what we’ve been working on so you could tell us your thoughts. We’ll continue reading your feedback and what your expectations are for the remake of Dead Space."

Everything we showed was a work in progress which means that we’ll be working on things like Isaac’s suit, the aesthetic and ambiance of the Ishimura. We’re doing work to ensure it has the right level of wear and tear. For example, here is an early work in progress clip showing some of the ways that the team is going to be giving that worn look to the Ishimura."

As a sweetener to confirmation that we won't see any more updates from the team until next year, the poster included a brief but fascinating glimpse into how the team is looking to ensure the remake matches the original.

"We’re going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us," the post concluded. "We look forward to showing you how you’ve helped shape the game next year when we’re further in development!"

If you missed the big reveal show at the end of August, we discovered that EA Motive has created new, uh, "peeling" tech for us when we carve up necromorphs in the upcoming The Dead Space remake. Developers Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola took delight in explaining how the new feature will see Isaac peels back the flesh of the necromorphs layer by layer. Ew.

We also recently discovered that although the original Dead Space game featured a mute Isaac Clarke, the remake will add voice acting that will once again be performed by Gunner Wright, who has portrayed our monosyllabic hero before.

"One of the rules that we have is that Isaac is only going to talk when he's being talked to," Campos-Oriola told us at the time, or "in a situation where it would feel weird if he remained silent".