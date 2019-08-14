Dead Island 2 has another new developer, but at least it’s still happening

Dead Island 2 is still happening and yet another studio has taken on the project. THQ Nordic’s latest financial report revealed the zombie fest with a rocky development history is officially being spearheaded by UK based Dambuster Studios who worked on titles such as Homefront: Revolution. “We have entrusted Dambuster studios with the Dead Island franchise, bringing the development of this key franchise to one of our internal studios,” the report states, “they are now leading the development of Dead Island 2.”

Development has now changed hands a multitude of times since Dead Island 2 first came to light. Initially led by the original creators of Dead Island, Techland dropped out to work on an entirely new zombie number by the name of Dying Light. Yager Development then took up the helm and even put the game on show for the first time at E3 back in 2014, before passing it on to Sumo Digital in 2016.

The report only states that the studio is officially leading the sequel and doesn’t hint at any possible release date window, but the mere mention of it once again reminds us that it is, in fact, happening. Sure, we’ve heard this news before , but it’s still good to know. Whether it actually ever gets released remains to be seen.

Our very own Alex Avard even tried to find out just what on earth was going on with Dead Island 2 and came out more confused than before.