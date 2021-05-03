New on DC Universe Infinite (May 2021): All the comics arriving this month

DC has released its slate of new additions to the DC Universe Infinite flat-rate digital comics reading service for the month of May 2021. Not only are they adding recent comics just two months after their release, they're also adding some classics and cult-favorites for the past - some just for fun like some classic late '60s Frank Robbins/Irv Norvick Batman issues, but some to celebrate a special month.

(Image credit: Clay Mann (DC))

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, DC have added the complete New Super-Man series, as well as works from AAPI authors such as Greg Pak's Batman/Superman run, Amy Chu's Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, and Francis Manapul's The Flash.

Also, DC Universe Infinite fans are getting a special comic the same day it hits shelves for individual sale: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. The DC/Fortnite crossover has been a surprise hit for comic retailers, but just the latest hit for Fortnite and its massive fanbase.

DC Universe Infinite currently has over 25,000 comics on its service, and is available in North America on the web, as well as iOS and Android platforms. The service is $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (that's over a $20 saving).

If you like this but want something encompassing more than just DC, check out Comixology Unlimited and its May 2021 additions.

Here's what's being added each Monday in May 2021 on DC Universe Infinite:

Week of May 3:

(Image credit: Kenneth Rocafort (DC))

Batgirl #50

Batman/Superman #13

Dark Nights: Death Metal Rise of the New God #1

Detective Comics #1029

Justice League Dark #27

Legion of Super-Heroes #10

Red Hood: Outlaw #50

The Last God: Songs of Lost Children #1

Wonder Woman #765

Action Comics #1026

Batman Beyond #48

John Constantine: Hellblazer #11

Suicide Squad #10

The Flash #764

Action Comics (1938-2011) #352

Batman (1940-2011) #209

Breach (2005-2006) #5

Icon (1993-1997) #10

Static (1993-1997) #11

Truth and Justice #4

Sensational Wonder Woman #4

Represent! #2

Week of May 10:

(Image credit: Mitch Gerads/Evan 'Doc' Shaner (DC))

Batman #102

DCeased: Dead Planet #5

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall #2

Strange Adventures Director's Cut #1

Sweet Tooth: The Return #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1

Young Justice #20

Justice League #56

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #4

Action Comics (1938-2011) #355

Batman (1940-2011) #211

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #5

Breach (2005-2006) #6

Hardware (1993-1997) #11

Truth and Justice #5

Sensational Wonder Woman #5

Represent! #3

Week of May 17:

(Image credit: Yasmine Putri (DC))

American Vampire 1976 #2

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! #1

Detective Comics #1030

Punchline #1

Superman #27

Wonder Woman #766

Hawkman #29

The Flash #765

The Green Lantern Season Two #9

Batman (1940-2011) #212

Breach (2005-2006) #7

Icon (1993-1997) #11

Static (1993-1997) #12

Wonder Woman (1994-2006) #81

Truth and Justice #6

Sensational Wonder Woman #6

Represent! #4

Week of May 24:

(Image credit: Irv Norvick (DC))

Aquaman #65

Batman #103

Catwoman #27

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5

Rorschach #2

Teen Titans #47

Justice League #57

Looney Tunes #257

Nightwing #76

Batman (1940-2011) #213

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #6

Breach (2005-2006) #8

Hardware (1993-1997) #12

Wonder Woman (1942-) #42

Truth and Justice #7

Sensational Wonder Woman #7

Represent! #5

