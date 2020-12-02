DC reschedules Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers for January 2021

DC's line of Wonder Woman 1984 comic book variants are back on the schedule, now pegged to run as variants to some of January's 'Future State' issues.

Here's what they are, where to find them, and when:

Nicola Scott variant to Future State: The Flash #1, on sale January 5

Jenny Frisson variant to Future State: Harley Quinn #1, on sale January 5

Frank Cho variant to Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1, on sale January 5

J. Scott Campbell variant to Future State: The Next Batman #1, on ale January 5

Adam Hughes variant to Future State: Wonder Woman #1, on sale January 5

Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau variant to Future State: Dark Detective #1, on sale January 12

Jim Lee/Scott Williams/Alex Sinclair variant to Future State: Justice League #1, on sale January 12

Movie poster variant to Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1, on sale January 12

Gabrielle Dell'Otto variant to Future State: Teen Titans #1, on sale January 12

Here's all nine of them:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: DC)

These will be available exclusively as variant covers to print editions of these issues at participating stories.

These Wonder Woman 1984 comic book variant covers were originally announced to come out with several December DC issues, but a month before their planned release DC postponed them to 2021 to "align with Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary year."

There was concern that Warner Bros. might postpone the Wonder Woman 1984 film to 2021 as well due to the ongoing pandemic, however, they instead expanded its December 25 theatrical release to open simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

Check out the best Wonder Woman stories of all time.