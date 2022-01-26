DC names DePies new GM - senior VP

Following the recent departure of Daniel Cherry III, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences has announced the immediate appointment of Anne Leung DePies a new senior vice president and general manager of DC.

DePies, who fills the role Cherry exited, will report to Pam Lifford, president, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences

According to the announcement, DePies will be responsible for the "operations, revenue, legal, marketing, brand management, and strategic planning of the DC business," and will especially focus on driving the publisher's international and digital expansion.

Se will also partner with DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee on creative, talent, and editorial decisions to support and drive what is called DC's "aggressive story, character, and digital plans" along with its "continuing commitment" to direct market comic book retailers.

"Anne's deep knowledge and appreciation of the DC business, legacy, and people will be invaluable in this new leadership role," says Lifford, in the announcement. "She understands our fans, characters, and stories, and along with Jim, will passionately build our DC publishing business to even greater heights."

"I've worked with Anne for over a decade and what impresses me is that she gets the importance of story," adds Lee. "She understands it is our foundation, and she has literally woven it into our business plan which speaks volumes as to the future she envisions for DC. I'm super excited for this partnership and what is to come next."

DePies has been with DC since 2011 and her last position was senior vice president, Global Brands and Franchises. Before moving to DC, DePies focused on acquisitions across Warner Bros. theatrical, television, and video games units.

"It is incredibly humbling to step into this role at a place I've been for a while now," says DePies. "I feel like I partially grew up at DC, and I've seen how important we are to our fans. To get the chance to lead our company to do even more for them is a dream come true."

DePies will now have her chance to contribute to a potential new entry on Newsarama's list of the best DC stories of all time.