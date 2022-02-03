DC is sending a six-foot-tall Batman comic display to comic shops to help with The Batman tie-in sales

DC has announced plans for custom cardboard display set-ups to promote comics coinciding with the release of its five major 2022 superhero films. DC will be manufacturing and distributing comic displays for the 2022 films The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Batgirl, and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom.

The displays will measure 30" wide by 20" deep and 72" tall, with eight 'pockets' - able to fit 120 standard-size comic books or 24 standard-size graphic novels.

The Batman poster (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The first two, for The Batman and Black Adam, are anticipated to be sent to retailers in late February - just in time for the former's March 4 theatrical debut (Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until July 29). Retailers can purchase these displays, but can qualify for complimentary ones if they order 30 copies of any of their recommended Batman comics.

DC's recommend comics to sell aligned with The Batman film are: Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries Vol. 1, Batman: A Death in the Family, Batman: Damned, Batman: Dark Victory, Batman: Ego and Other Tails, Batman: Hush, Batman: The Imposter, Batman: The Long Halloween Deluxe Edition, Batman: The Man Who Laughs, Batman: Three Jokers, Batman: I am Gotham, Batman: The Court of Owls, Batman: Year One Deluxe, and Joker War Saga.

That sounds a lot like our recommended comics to read ahead of (and after) The Batman .

DC plans to ship the three remaining displays - for The Flash, Batgirl, and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - later in 2022 as a set.

If you're reading this and wondering how you can get one for yourself, well... technically they're not intended for public sale, but asking a friendly comic store to order one extra for you has worked for us in the past.