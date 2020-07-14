DC is finally collecting Who's Who in 2021

A classic DC staple is getting a fresh coat of paint in the form of a long-awaited collected edition of Who's Who, the publisher's encyclopedic catalog of all of its characters, locations, concepts, and artifacts – at least those that were introduced before or during the series' original run from 1985 through 1993.

(Image credit: DC)

A listing for Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 1 is now posted on the website of Penguin Random House, one of DC's bookstore distributors. The collection, clocking in at 1328 pages, collects Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #1-26 (1985), Who's Who Update 1987 #1-5 (1987), Who's Who Update 1988 #1-4 (1988), plus material from Action Comics Annual #2 (1987), Batman Annual #13, Blackhawk Annual #1 (1989), Detective Comics Annual #2 (1988), Dr. Fate Annual #1 (1989), Green Arrow Annual #2, Justice League Annual #3 (1987), Secret Origins Annual #3, Swamp Thing Annual #5, The Flash Annual #3 (1987 series), The New Titans Annual #5 (1995), The Question Annual #2 (1988), and Wonder Woman Annual #2 (1988).

"The series fans demanded is collected at last! Who's Who was a series that began in 1985 and ran through the 1990s, cataloguing every character, good or evil, in the DC Universe, from Abel to Zyklon and beyond, with copious detail on powers, origins, and other key facets of each character," reads Penguin Random House's description of the collection. "Illustrated by a wide range of top artists from the Golden Age of comics up through the 1980s indie comics scene, Who's Who was a feast for the eyes as well as being the ultimate guide to the denizens of the DC Universe."

Penguin Random House lists Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 1 as going on sale April 13, 2021.